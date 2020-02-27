Ng’ambi ponders retirement

The 33-year-old thinks there are less than four seasons left in him and he is already thinking of life after football.

“I always take one day at a time because I know the energy is not the same anymore but the brain is still there. Football is something that I love but it is about how your body feels as well and the passion,” said Ng’ambi.

“Some days you feel tired and you can’t play anymore. But I don’t see myself playing in the next two years, I won’t say I will retire but it is will depend on how your body feels. I am also here to help the younger ones as well.

“Outside of football I do other things which are not related to football so that if I am not successful as a coach I have other things. What if I am not a good coach to the boys and I can’t lead them. Then I need to go do something else.”

