PSL News 27.2.2020 03:17 pm

Ng’ambi ponders retirement

Phakaaati Reporter
Ng’ambi ponders retirement

Robert Ngambi of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards striker Robert Ng’ambi believes he is drawing closer to retirement as he is on the wrong side of 30.

The 33-year-old thinks there are less than four seasons left in him and he is already thinking of life after football.

“I always take one day at a time because I know the energy is not the same anymore but the brain is still there. Football is something that I love but it is about how your body feels as well and the passion,” said Ng’ambi.

“Some days you feel tired and you can’t play anymore. But I don’t see myself playing in the next two years, I won’t say I will retire but it is will depend on how your body feels. I am also here to help the younger ones as well.

“Outside of football I do other things which are not related to football so that if I am not successful as a coach I have other things. What if I am not a good coach to the boys and I can’t lead them. Then I need to go do something else.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Highlands v Sundowns headlines Nedbank Cup draw 25.2.2020
Black Leopards cruise into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals 22.2.2020
Pirates edge Leopards 16.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 