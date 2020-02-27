I don’t fear Chiefs, says Pirates striker Mhango

Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will square off on Saturday at the FNB Stadium and there is no doubt that all eyes will be on Mhango and Samir Nurkovic to provide the goals for their respective teams.

“I am not scared (of them) because it is football at the end of the day and it is a game on the pitch. For us we are a team and we go out to fight for the badge, the team and the supporters,” Mhango told SAFM.

“I cannot talk about them but I will focus on us as a team to go out there and have fun the way we have been having fun in football.

“We believe in ourselves, we are the best, we have a good team. I don’t know about the other team. But from the training ground we are happy and we want to be part of the game (on Saturday).”

