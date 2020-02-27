Soweto derby press conference – As it happened!

And that’s it from today’s Soweto derby press conference. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

Jele – So far so good with the team we have, each time the coach puts out a player it is different. Mhango has been scoring, Memela has been scoring, Lorch has been scoring, there a lot of alternatives anyone the coach puts out on the day is going to be ready.

Katsande – We have been scoring, whoever gets in the right place can score goals … I cannot single out individuals, all we can do is release our plan on Saturday.

Katsande – We only lost against Maritzburg so it is not like we have been doing badly … we really want it more, so it is not about previous performances, this is the right time for the real test. We are going there with guns blazing.

Jele – I think the chemistry among our players is phenomenal. The coach is pushing us every day, the player management he does is very great. The philosophy he has brought in the team we have adjusted quickly to. He has come in at the right time.

Jele – We want it more. Our form is back.

Katsande – It is about who wants it more, the last one we were on top … it is not about who is running in the league, it is about who wants it more. We are still sitting there (at the top)

Jele – Now we are making the league interesting with out form.

Now it’s Happy Jele and Willard Katsande, the two captains.

Middendorp – I can’t give you my 89 page printout about Pirates and all the clips, maybe after the game! Jomo is probably right, if a game starts on the field it is not about coaching, it is about players taking responsibility, working with each other, inspiring each other, the second quote I like, we all know our beloved Mourinho, a little bit like, what we are doing a gun without bullets, I hope we put some bullets in to get some goals. In the first game, five goals … I think this is what to expect from both sides, they have the assists and they have the goals.

Zinnbauer – For us what is important is the three points, when we win and play well I am happy, when we win and don’t play well I am also happy. My squad are so hungry, this week I said in training ‘Stop! We need the performance on Saturday!’ We know Kaizer Chiefs and Kaizer Chiefs know us!

Middendorp – Kaizer Chiefs haven’t been in a position like this for five years. For us it is new … probably not the players, we have enough players who played the derby for years, but the position we are in, this is different. I don’t fall into this trap, I have heard it Kaizer Chiefs want the title and Pirates don’t I haven’t heard more nonsense than this in the last few days!

Zinnbauer – For us the game is not important, for us the season is important … if we win on Saturday it is three more points for us, for the supporters it is important, but for us (it is the same). We have a focus and this is a game, and the focus is three points or one point .. we play … for me, maybe the best team at the moment. No one said eight weeks ago we have a chance of the title, now all guys say ‘you have a chance for the title, no we have a chance for three points.’ I am the last to say we don’t want the title, all the players want the title, I want the title … when we have the chance, we take the chance.

Middendorp – I am not a follower of statistics, it is a game we have to prepare well for.

Zinnbauer – For me it is an important game for myself and the derby.

Ernst Middendorp and Josef Zinnbauer are ready to go.

