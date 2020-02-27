PSL News 27.2.2020 01:19 pm

Pirates will win the Soweto Derby – Jabu Mahlangu

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu has tipped the Buccaneers to beat Amakhosi in the much anticipated Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Mahlangu believes Pirates’ form in the league gives them an edge over Chiefs.

“Orlando Pirates will win the Soweto Derby,” Mahlangu told TimesLIVE.

“Orlando Pirates are on form‚ they are playing a good brand of football‚ mixing modern football with a bit of kasi flavour.

“They are scoring goals and their defence is much better under the new coach.

“Kaizer Chiefs are very dangerous with set-pieces and diagonal passes to strikers Nurkovic [Samir] and Castro [Leonardo]‚ but for them to beat Pirates they need a plan B because if Pirates stop the supply of those diagonal passes‚ they will struggle,” he said.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Soweto derby have been sold out and fans who have no tickets have been urged to watch the game on television.

