Tembo mum on the possibility of signing Sundowns captain Kekana

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is aware of Kekana’s situation at Downs but he chose to downplay the possibility of bringing Kekana to his team as he leaned towards the diplomatic narrative of not talking about another club’s player.

READ: Motupa opens up about failed Sundowns move

“I don’t want to speak about Hlompho Kekana because he is a Sundowns player [and] we don’t really focus on other team’s players. He is a Sundowns player and we are not really considering [at the moment] because he is a Sundowns player,” said Tembo.

“We don’t know what is going on with his contract negotiations so at the moment we are not going to comment on him. Anything can happen in football but at this moment we are not really thinking about that,” he added.

Kekana who won his first league title with Matsantsantsa about a decade ago.

Tembo’s side will resume their Absa Premiership campaign this weekend at the Mbombela Stadium against fifth-placed Bidvest Wits. Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s name is not often mentioned when one is talking about title contenders as they are still a long distance from the top.

Tembo, however, believes that SuperSport’s title hopes are still alive even though they look to be hanging, only just, by a thread.

“They (Wits) have an advantage because of the number of games they have to play which means they can still believe with the numbers of games that they have. At the same time they have to play and still win those games and that is what is important. If you look at the first team probably until the fifth, each and every team still has an opportunity.

“All we need is a little bit of consistency and win the next four games. A lot of the teams are still going to play each other. We are still going to play Pirates, Wits are going to play Chiefs and Sundowns still have to Pirates, so the points are still going to be dropped along the way. I think in the last three or two games – that is when you start knowing or seeing who is going to win the league,” Tembo said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.