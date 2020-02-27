PSL News 27.2.2020 11:36 am

Another Banyana star completes European move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bambanani Nolufefe Mbane of South Africa during the 2019 COSAFA Womens Championship semi final match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Wolfson Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana’s success story continues with one more player from the women’s national team moving to Europe.

Bambanani Mbane has agreed to a one year deal with FC Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.

The 29-year-old has joined a growing list of South African female players who are plying their trade overseas.

“I can only thank God for this, it has long been coming and I was really patient but at some point I thought it would never happen but then the Almighty works in his own time. When the opportunity came to come this side I did not even think twice – I have been here for well over two weeks and finally I have put pen to paper,” said an excited Mbane as quoted by the Safa website.

“I am just grateful for the opportunity and will do the best I can to help the succeed. Right now the most important this is to settle quickly before the start of the league at the end of March so that I am ready. As for the jersey number, it came as a complete surprise and I could not say no to that number. I am happy I get to keep the same number as in the national team.”

