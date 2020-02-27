Another Banyana star completes European move

Bambanani Mbane has agreed to a one year deal with FC Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.

The 29-year-old has joined a growing list of South African female players who are plying their trade overseas.

“I can only thank God for this, it has long been coming and I was really patient but at some point I thought it would never happen but then the Almighty works in his own time. When the opportunity came to come this side I did not even think twice – I have been here for well over two weeks and finally I have put pen to paper,” said an excited Mbane as quoted by the Safa website.

“I am just grateful for the opportunity and will do the best I can to help the succeed. Right now the most important this is to settle quickly before the start of the league at the end of March so that I am ready. As for the jersey number, it came as a complete surprise and I could not say no to that number. I am happy I get to keep the same number as in the national team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.