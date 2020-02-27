PSL News 27.2.2020 11:36 am

Pirates ‘fan’ Moseamedi backs Chiefs in Soweto Derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United striker Judas Moseamedi, who grew up supporting Orlando Pirates, will be rooting for Kaizer Chiefs to win Saturday’s Soweto Derby clash.

Moseamedi, who often gives Chiefs a torrid time when playing against them, says Amakhosi deserve to win the Absa Premiership.

“I’ll be supporting Chiefs this weekend because they’ve worked really hard to be where they are [on top of the log]. I believe they deserve to win the league. They have been playing very well,” Moseamedi told the media.

Asked if he supports Chiefs, Moseamedi said: “No, I actually grew up supporting Orlando Pirates but you know ispani, ispani (a job is a job).

“So, when I’m inside the field of play, I have to deliver for the club (Maritzburg) because they gave me an opportunity when nobody wanted me. They believed in me and gave me the opportunity to come to play and I did just that.”

The sold-out Soweto Derby is set to take place at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

