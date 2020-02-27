Motupa opens up about failed Sundowns move

Sundowns reportedly made an offer to Wits for the striker’s services in the January transfer window but they were turned away by the Clever Boys’ asking price. Wits coach Gavin Hunt, however, has since dismissed those reports.

“Even though the move to Sundowns didn’t happen, I have still shown that I can still perform well for the club.

“So far my focus is on Bidvest Wits and nothing else. I don’t want to comment about that as the club has asked me not to say anything,” Motupa was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

“We believe we can still compete for the league and we always motivate each other in camp, we just need to be consistent and work more hard.

“It has not been easy because we don’t have time to rest, we play after every three days. So, it was not easy for us, that’s why sometimes we were not at our best.

“The technical team is doing well to manage us. We are looking forward to competing in both the cup competition and the league,” concluded the former Orlando Pirates striker.

