Pirates wary of ‘flexible’ Chiefs

Davids also emphasised that Bucs players must not let their six games winning run get into their heads and think they’re favourites to win, with Amakhosi coming into this game following back to back defeats by Maritzburg United in the League and being knocked-out of the Nedbank Cup by Highlands Park more recently.

READ: Let’s see who the clever German is in Soweto derby – Pitso

“Chiefs are so flexible in the way they play they can change formation at any time. They can score from set-pieces, they can score from combination play, they can score at any moment with the individual quality that they have.

“We have to be prepared for every situation we are going to face and we are going to this game fully prepared tactically knowing how to approach the game,” said the Bucs assistant coach.

“We are going to the game believing that we can win it, but definitely not with the favourite’s mind-set. But having the confidence to go out there and giving the supporters a fantastic game of football.

Playing attacking football and trying to win the game ultimately, going with the mindset that we are going out to fight for the three points no matter.

“We are going to do everything in our power to get the three points. The supporters and fans can be assured that we are going on that pitch to do everything in our power to win the match and that is the approach we going into the match with.”

READ: If Chiefs lose Soweto derby, it’s their supporters’ fault

The Bucs assistant acknowledges the club’s great run, but adds that they will have to motivate the players to do well in the game and not get carried away by their winning streak.

“We have to motivate our players to believe they can win this game and that is the approach that we are taking.

“We have been on a good run, we have been winning, yes, but we are not favourites and we don’t see ourselves as favourites and as soon as we get into this mindset that we are going to win by just coming into the pitch then it is wrong.”

With 21 league fixtures played by the Buccaneers this season, the club have accumulated 39 points to lie third on the log table, just six points behind Chiefs – who are on top of the standings with 45 points from 20 games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.