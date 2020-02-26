Ajax aim for automatic promotion

The Urban Warriors have not allowed the drama surrounding the resignation of some of their technical team to affect their chances of gaining promotion.

Marlin was hired as the club’s caretaker coach after Andries Ulderink resigned in January.

“We had to learn the hard way last season, at this stage automatic promotion is our target,” Marlin told SunSport on Wednesday. “And we have to achieve that soon as possible. No play-offs this time.

“I told the players to not get carried away; we have not yet achieved our mandate. We need to reach 60 points, and I believe we will be home and dry. This is a crucial time where we need a bit more consistency and focus.

“We even signed the likes of Rooi Mahamutsa to add experience at this stage of the season. He has been in the PSL and we believe his presence on and off the field will play a role in leading our youngsters.”

