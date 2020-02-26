PSL News 26.2.2020 04:27 pm

Ajax aim for automatic promotion

Ajax Cape Town assitent coach Calvin Marlin during the GladAfrica Championship match between Pretoria University FC and Ajax Cape Town at ABSA Tuks Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ajax Cape Town interim coach Calvin Marlin is confident his side can go over the finish line to gain promotion into the top tier.

The Urban Warriors have not allowed the drama surrounding the resignation of some of their technical team to affect their chances of gaining promotion.

Marlin was hired as the club’s caretaker coach after Andries Ulderink resigned in January.

“We had to learn the hard way last season, at this stage automatic promotion is our target,” Marlin told SunSport on Wednesday. “And we have to achieve that soon as possible. No play-offs this time.

“I told the players to not get carried away; we have not yet achieved our mandate. We need to reach 60 points, and I believe we will be home and dry. This is a crucial time where we need a bit more consistency and focus.

“We even signed the likes of Rooi Mahamutsa to add experience at this stage of the season. He has been in the PSL and we believe his presence on and off the field will play a role in leading our youngsters.”

