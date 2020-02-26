Makaringe reveals reason for showboating

Makaringe was criticised by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for showboating in a league match were Pirates beat the defending Absa Premiership champions.

Mosimane said the tricks were useless if they didn’t help the club win games. The former African coach of the year’s disapproval has not deterred Makaringe from showboating.

“Everything happens due to what you see on the field. We haven’t played the game so I wouldn’t say I’m going to do a skill,” said Makaringe.

“For me, if you can do something with the ball it is a skill, I don’t know what is showboating,” Makaringe claimed.

“That’s how I grew up, if you see that opposition is putting you under pressure someone needs to do something to inspire my teammates, to say we are still in control. They are coming at us, so we should kill their momentum to calm them a bit.

“We don’t know who is going to play on both sides. It is a midfield battle that everyone is looking forward to. But everyone in the team is ready to play.”

“The guys have shown hunger and ready to represent the team with dignity. I am one of those who are want to raise the hand and say coach (Josef Zinnbauer) I can fight for you.

“We cannot shy away from the fact that Chiefs are at the top of the log. But we just need to focus on our game, make sure we play our entertaining football and go forward to score goals to ensure we win the derby.”

