PSL News 26.2.2020 01:11 pm

Kings not scared of Wits as they look to make Nedbank Cup final

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Kings not scared of Wits as they look to make Nedbank Cup final

Real Kings during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Mbombela United and Real Kings at Kanyamazane Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

The Magic Boys’ spokesman S’thembiso Hlongwane told Phakaaathi they have nothing to lose and have no fears of any opponent as they want to make a mark of their own.

Real Kings have nothing to lose and are now looking at emulating TS Galaxy who became the first team from the GladAfrica Championship to win the Nedbank Cup. Kings are one of the two sides from the lower divisions still left in Ke Yona where they were drawn against Bidvest Wits for the quarter-finals.

“It’s not a surprise that we are at this stage of the competition because we have been training very hard. Being in the last eight means a lot to the team. It means another opportunity to rub shoulders with big teams. We are a big team in KZN but now we want to spread and be known nationally,” said Hlongwane.

He said now that the first part of their Nedbank Cup objectives had been achieved, they were dreaming big and hoping to make their own history.

“This is a cup of dreams and every dream is possible. When we started the season, we had our own ambitions and one of them was making the last eight. Now that we have done that, we can maybe make a run for it from here because anything is possible now.

“We are now the sole representatives of KwaZulu-Natal and you know this is a proud province with a proud heritage and we associate with that achievement and now we want to add another feather in its cap.

Kings are currently eighth in the Championship standings but are still in with a real chance of making the promotion places by the end of the season. Hlongwane said they were also throwing everything into trying to win promotion.

“From now on for us, every game is a cup final,” he said. “We have nine games to play starting with Free State Stars this weekend… Every game must bring three points, that’s the gold dust for us. We can’t slip up now.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Highlands v Sundowns headlines Nedbank Cup draw 25.2.2020
Ex-Chiefs star set to extend Tuks stay 25.2.2020
Pressure ‘is medicine to me’, says new Galaxy coach Khenyeza 18.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 