AmaZulu demands money from Khenyeza

According to Independent Media Khenyeza informed the KZN side through the club’s WhatsApp that he is quitting.

Usuthu will take legal action against the former striker should he not meet the club’s demands.

“The club has decided not to accept his resignation. Khenyeza must buy himself out of his contract if he wants to be released by AmaZulu,” a source was quoted as saying.

“As it stands, that’s where the matter is. The club’s legal department is handling it.”

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi confirmed he got a letter from Usuthu regarding Khenyeza’s resignation letter.

“AmaZulu sent a letter to Mabhuti regarding his resignation. They have given him certain demands. It is more like a claim of some sort. If he doesn’t pay what they demand from him, they will take legal action against him,” Sukazi explained.

“AmaZulu are a big club and I have huge respect for them. I hope that sanity will prevail in this matter.

“Khenyeza is more like a son to AmaZulu. I don’t think it will be good for them to deny their son an opportunity to prosper and grow as a coach. Coaches have left clubs before but there’s been never been a situation where they have to pay their clubs for resigning.

“But AmaZulu have the right to do what they believe is right and we can’t prevent them.”

