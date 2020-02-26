PSL News 26.2.2020 09:40 am

Kekana attracts interest from Wits and SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns could lose their captain if they don’t move quickly to tie him down to a contract.

Hlompho Kekana is in the last six months of his contract with Sundowns. Should the club not renew his contract, he will be forced to move.

“Kekana is yet to pen the new deal with Sundowns. He is waiting for Pitso Mosimane to renew his contract with the club so that he can agree to a new deal,” an IOL source said.

“Wits and SuperSport have shown interest in him. SuperSport have identified him as [a] suitable replacement for Dean Furman.

“Furman is heading to the UK at the end of the season and they have set their sights on Kekana.”

Kekana’s agent Thulani Thuswa didn’t want to speak on the midfielder’s potential move away from Sundowns.

“Kekana is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns. I have huge respect for Sundowns,” Thuswa told IOL.

