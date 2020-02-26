PSL News 26.2.2020 08:58 am

Ex-Pirates star joins Ajax

Phakaaathi Reporter
During the Ajax Cape Town shoot at Ikamva in Cape Town on 25 February 2020 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars defender Rooi Mahamutsa has found a new home in Cape Town.

The veteran defender has joined Glad Africa Championship side Ajax Cape Town until the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The Urban Warriors are gunning for automatic promotion into the Absa Premiership from the Glad Africa Championship at the end of the campaign.

Mahamutsa said he had always admired the Mother City club throughout his career.

“The world works in a strange way, I’ve always admired Ajax as a club and as a brand for many years,” Mahamutsa explained to the club’s website.

“At my age, you wouldn’t think that I would have the honour of working with the best academy in Africa but here I am.

“To the Ajax faithful, I am looking forward to wearing your treasured red and white kit and I will fight for this title as if I came through your academy.”

