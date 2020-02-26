Ex-Pirates star joins Ajax

The veteran defender has joined Glad Africa Championship side Ajax Cape Town until the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The Urban Warriors are gunning for automatic promotion into the Absa Premiership from the Glad Africa Championship at the end of the campaign.

Mahamutsa said he had always admired the Mother City club throughout his career.

“The world works in a strange way, I’ve always admired Ajax as a club and as a brand for many years,” Mahamutsa explained to the club’s website.

“At my age, you wouldn’t think that I would have the honour of working with the best academy in Africa but here I am.

“To the Ajax faithful, I am looking forward to wearing your treasured red and white kit and I will fight for this title as if I came through your academy.”

