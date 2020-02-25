Highlands v Sundowns headlines Nedbank Cup draw

Masandawana will be at Makhulong Stadium, where Kaizer Chiefs fell last weekend, on the weekend of 14 and 15 March. Sundowns star, Oupa Manyisa admitted it will be a hard game for them at Makhulong.

Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits were the lucky ones in terms of getting an ‘easier’ draw against lower division teams. Celtic will be away to TS Sporting and Wits have a date with Real Kings. Both Sporting and Kings are in the GladAfrica Championship.

Ke Yona has, however already produced some spectacular matches and the expected upsets in terms of the big top flight teams falling victims to lower division clubs. It was however Golden Arrows were the first Premiership team to fall at the hands of a lower division side when they were beaten by Vaal University of Technology in the last 32. The minnows were, however, easily swept aside by Mamelodi Sundowns in the last 16.

The other top flight teams who were pitted against lower division opponents Black Leopards and Baroka also managed to get through. Lidoda Duvha easily got past Amavarara but Bakgaga were made to sweat for their win by Hungry Lions.

The Soweto giants – who play the famed derby at the weekend – Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were conspicuous by their absence at the draw on Tuesday night. Amakhosi were eliminated by Highlands Park last weekend while the Buccaneers fell at the first hurdle of the competition, with Bidvest Wits doing the damage.

Full draw: TS Sporting v Bloemfontein Celtic; Baroka FC v Black Leopards; Real Kings v Bidvest Wits; Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.