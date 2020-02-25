Supporters not impressed with Miss Mamelodi Sundowns GP princess

Mamelodi Sundowns supporters have taken to social media to voice frustration leading up to the upcoming official Miss Mamelodi Sundowns competition.

Ofentse Sibiya was crowned a Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Gauteng Princess 2019/2020 in December last year, but Sundowns supporters seem to have a problem with her crowning.

The Gauteng princess automatically becomes a finalist for Miss Mamelodi Sundowns finale in the fight for the top job, along with women from other provinces.

In true social media style, a Sundowns supporter dug up her social media posts in which she expressed her love for Orlando Pirates and wish for the team to win two months before she was crowned.

Twitter user @Madumetja_SoLo said: “Dear @Masandawana @MissSundowns_ This thing is just not working anymore. We have many real Mamelodi Sundowns female fans but their chances are being taken by Orlando Pirates fans. They are here for the perks of the competition and after, they go back to their teams. We will boycott it one day. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. We want our fanbase to grow but do away with opportunists who are in just for the perks. Imagine…”

Miss Sundowns has been trending since, with most criticising her while others defend her.

Supporters have called on the team to amend competition rules and ensure every participant is a “true” Sundowns supporter.

Responding to the criticism, Sibiya said: “People on Facebook are saying they should take away my title… I’m not bothered my brother. How do you guys expect a club to grow when you continuously drag people for previously supporting other clubs ? Come on guys. I feel you. Let’s not be messy, spread love.”

According the pageant’s website, to enter, women must be at least 18 years old and not older than 25, be a South African citizen and be in possession of a valid SA matric certificate. The applicant must not be married and have never been married; not be engaged; not be pregnant or never given birth and have no criminal record.

