If Chiefs lose Soweto derby, it’s their supporters’ fault

They are so used to their team bulldozing their way to all the trophies in local football they get mad and throw their toys out the cot when things go south.

They don’t understand that every team goes through a dry spell, as embarrassing and uneasy to swallow as that may be. They don’t give coaches time to get things right and own the team. They lose two games and the coach is suddenly useless and directionless.

They did it with Komphela who I believe was on the verge of getting it right. They forced him out when they rioted and broke broadcasters’ and other people’s property.

They now have Ernst Middendorp who has lost just two league games this season. But he loses the Nedbank Cup game last weekend and they are all over him, saying he is useless and must leave.

But I think the defeat is on their hands and so will be the next one should Orlando Pirates beat them on Saturday. Chiefs fans want things their way all the time and have thus caused harm to the team.

Their insistence on Middendorp to use Khama Billiat and Itu Khune is making some players in the team feel worthless. I would be upset as well if people kept calling for me to be replaced when I am doing well.

Their booing of Daniel Akpeyi after the mistake against Maritzburg United has killed the Nigerian’s spirit. He ran to the safety of the change room as soon as the game ended, probably fearing more booing. Imagine how he must feel about Saturday’s derby now.

I know he is professional and should take the criticism in his stride and continue with the job but it is seriously not easy when your own people turn against you in front of guests. Oh, by the way, both Khune and Khama haven’t really set the scene alight on their return to the team.