Ex-Sundowns star completes Galaxy move

The former Nedbank Cup champions has made their first signing under their new coach Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Nthethe was reportedly training with the side for a few weeks before he was offered a contract.

Club president Tim Sukazi says Nthethe was signed for his experience having played for Bloemfontein Celtic and Sundowns.

“The signing of Thabo comes at a crucial time for our club where we are transitioning into a new phase with the recent appointment of our new coach. Thabo brings a wealth of experience to our youthful squad and his leadership will most certainly add value to the club. We are quite pleased that he has finally signed with us. A player with international experience like him is not easy to find more especially for a young club,” said TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi.

Nthethe is delighted by his return after spending most of last season on the sidelines and the first half of the 2019/2020 season searching for a club.

“To all the supporters of TS Galaxy football club, players, management and technical team, I am very happy to be a part of this wonderful team. I am looking forward to helping the team play good football and in turn bring joy and success to our supporters around the country,” Nthethe told the club’s website.

