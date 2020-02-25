Jele – Orlando Pirates are not in the title race

The Buccaneers have stormed up the table with six wins in a row, and seven in their last eight matches, after Josef Zinnbauer took over as head coach from Rulani Mokwena and helped spark a remarkable recovery.

Pirates now trail Chiefs by just six points, though they have played a game more, and Jele said at Tuesday’s pre-derby press conference: “We are not in the title race, two months ago we were 19 points behind, now we are in the title race? It is not happening, some of the guys (other teams) have games in hand, and can pick up points.

“For us it is to finish in a good position at the end of the season. This weekend we just need to get the three points.

“We have just got momentum now, for us it is important to finish in a good position, we were not happy about the way we started the season, all we need is to go step by step.”

Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids, meanwhile, echoed Jele’s comments.

“We are not going into the game relaxing because we have won a couple of games in a row, we approach the game with a new slate, we are not talking about the title race. The title race is for Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits,” said Davids.

