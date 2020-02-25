PSL News 25.2.2020 02:39 pm

Mhango wins another PSL award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango has picked up another PSL award.

Mhango won the player of the month award for January a week ago and has now been handed the goal of the month award.

The Malawian international has scored 14 goals this season in 21 games helping Pirates win four games by contributing six goals in January.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was crowned coach of the month in January as the Buccaneers made a clean sweep in the New Year.

The 27-year-old is in line to finish as the league’s top goalscorer at the end of the season with Highlands Park Peter Shalulile following closely with 12 goals and Samir Nurkovic, Bongi Ntuli and Knox Mutizwa tied at 11 goals to complete the top five.

