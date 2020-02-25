Mhango wins another PSL award

Mhango won the player of the month award for January a week ago and has now been handed the goal of the month award.

The Malawian international has scored 14 goals this season in 21 games helping Pirates win four games by contributing six goals in January.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was crowned coach of the month in January as the Buccaneers made a clean sweep in the New Year.

The 27-year-old is in line to finish as the league’s top goalscorer at the end of the season with Highlands Park Peter Shalulile following closely with 12 goals and Samir Nurkovic, Bongi Ntuli and Knox Mutizwa tied at 11 goals to complete the top five.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.