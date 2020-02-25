PSL News 25.2.2020 02:08 pm

Pirates invited to play in Zimbabwe’s Independence Cup

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates invited to play in Zimbabwe’s Independence Cup

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu on 25 January 2020 at Orlando Stadium, Pretoria , Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates could be jetting off to playing in the annual Independence Cup match if the event’s organisers get their wish.

Pirates will play against Highlanders if the Soweto side accepts the offer to play the Zimbabwean giants.

Ministry of sports chief director Benson Dube revealed they have reached out to Pirates to arrange the fixture.

Zimbabwe celebrates its 40 years of independence on 18 April with the Independence Cup set to be one of the ceremonies lined up.

Dube confirmed the match will be hosted at Barbourfields Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to watch the match.

“We are working on arranging a match between Highlanders and Orlando Pirates for Zimbabwe-at-40 celebrations,” Dube was quoted by NewZimbabwe.com.

“We are very much prepared to promote sports in the city and in the country. This match will also bring tourists who will bring foreign currency into the country.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Orlando Pirates’ Soweto Derby Press Conference – As it happened! 25.2.2020
Pirates announce Jet store partnership 24.2.2020
Pirates need players like me – Sono 21.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for wrongful death

Health 15 hospitals, 48 staff ‘did forced sterilisation of HIV+ women’

Being a parent What you need to know about private school acceptance deposits

Business News Massmart CEO slates ‘ridiculous’ rent escalations

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 