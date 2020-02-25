Pirates invited to play in Zimbabwe’s Independence Cup

Pirates will play against Highlanders if the Soweto side accepts the offer to play the Zimbabwean giants.

Ministry of sports chief director Benson Dube revealed they have reached out to Pirates to arrange the fixture.

Zimbabwe celebrates its 40 years of independence on 18 April with the Independence Cup set to be one of the ceremonies lined up.

Dube confirmed the match will be hosted at Barbourfields Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to watch the match.

“We are working on arranging a match between Highlanders and Orlando Pirates for Zimbabwe-at-40 celebrations,” Dube was quoted by NewZimbabwe.com.

“We are very much prepared to promote sports in the city and in the country. This match will also bring tourists who will bring foreign currency into the country.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.