Chiefs coach Middendorp blasts referees

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has changed his tune about the match officials in the Absa Premiership.

Middendorp’s side has been on a losing streak which worries the German coach.

Middendorp had earlier in the season said the referees were doing a great job when they were accused of favouring Chiefs in their officiating.

The former Maritzburg United coach believes the referees got a number of decisions wrong in their game against the Team of Choice and SuperSport United.

“It is a run of unfortunate decisions if you start from the game we lost against SuperSport United in the league,” said Middendorp.

“We lost against Maritzburg United last week and judging by the reviews, we were denied the penalty that could have changed the game.

“However, we will take it in the spirit of football and move on. We will remain calm, keep our focus and prepare for the next match.”

