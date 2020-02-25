Bantwana coach releases 10 players ahead of Zambia clash

National Under-17 coach Simphiwe Dludlu has made the final selection of the team ahead of their opening 2020 Fifa Under-17 World Cup qualifiers first leg tie against Zambia at Nkoloma Stadium on Friday.

The Bantwana coach initially had 30 players in camp as they prepared for the clash, but has since trimmed her squad to 20 players who will travel to Lusaka on Wednesday for the match.

“We have released 10 players from the camp after analyzing them in the practice match we played yesterday on Sunday,” Dludlu was quoted on Safa.net.

“We felt that these players are a little bit behind the rest of the group, some are not fit enough just yet, but these are issues we will work on because they are part of the bigger plan,” said Dludlu.

Goalkeeper Karabo Mohale, along with in-field players Taylor-Ann Berkovic, Tarran January, Snothisiwe Jele, Ronnel Donelly, Christy Noble, Shannon Macomo, Palesa Makaloba, Inathi Makaya Lechia Oliver and Emihle Hallam will not be considered for this camp but will remain on the database for future camps.

