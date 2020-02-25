BMW pitch invader lands ABC side in hot water

North-West region Safa chairman David Moloantao says the referee who had to run for his life to avoid getting ran over by a disgruntled fan should open an attempted murder case at the police station.
Safa is set to take action against the home side for not providing enough security for the match official and teams on game day.
“The home team [Luka Ball Controllers] will be charged for breaching Safa’s uniform rules and regulations since they failed to provide security for both teams‚ spectators and match officials,” Moloantao told SowetanLive.
“It will be the responsibility of the club owner to identify the perpetrator of the incident. As Safa we advise both teams and the referees to seek medical assistance and counselling because the whole incident was traumatising for them‚” he said.
“We also advised the match officials to open cases of attempted murder with the police and I have been informed that they are in the process of opening the cases.”
