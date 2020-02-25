PSL News 25.2.2020 10:42 am

BMW pitch invader lands ABC side in hot water

Phakaaathi Reporter
BMW pitch invader lands ABC side in hot water

An incident that occurred over the weekend which saw a furious fan drive on to the field has caught the attention of South African Football Association officials in the North West.

North-West region Safa chairman David Moloantao says the referee who had to run for his life to avoid getting ran over by a disgruntled fan should open an attempted murder case at the police station.

Safa is set to take action against the home side for not providing enough security for the match official and teams on game day.

“The home team [Luka Ball Controllers] will be charged for breaching Safa’s uniform rules and regulations since they failed to provide security for both teams‚ spectators and match officials,” Moloantao told SowetanLive.

“It will be the responsibility of the club owner to identify the perpetrator of the incident. As Safa we advise both teams and the referees to seek medical assistance and counselling because the whole incident was traumatising for them‚” he said.

“We also advised the match officials to open cases of attempted murder with the police and I have been informed that they are in the process of opening the cases.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Safa cars repossessed after CCMA ruling 20.1.2020
Jordaan urges Bafana to qualify for Afcon and World Cup 20.11.2019
PSL referees are a ticking time bomb 28.10.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for wrongful death

Health 15 hospitals, 48 staff ‘did forced sterilisation of HIV+ women’

Being a parent What you need to know about private school acceptance deposits

Business News Massmart CEO slates ‘ridiculous’ rent escalations

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 