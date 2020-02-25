PSL News 25.2.2020 10:20 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns fans should support Pirates in Soweto derby – Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has noticed a growing number of Kaizer Chiefs fans in the stands during his side’s league games.

Sundowns and Pirates have an opportunity to win the league mathematically with both teams seated in the second and third position respectively.

Mosimane says each team they have faced in recent weeks has seen a number of Chiefs supporters added to their fan-bases on match day. The former African coach of the year says it would not be wrong for Sundowns fans to support teams going against Chiefs.

“Obviously if you want the league to be exciting, you don’t wish them (Kaizer Chiefs) to win on Saturday,” Mosimane told the media.

“When we played [Bloemfontein] Celtic, did you see the Chiefs fans at Loftus? They came in numbers [to support Celtic]. When we played Chippa [United], they came in big numbers.

“Probably Masandawana must go and join the Buccaneers there [at Soccer City].”

