Gavin Hunt – I won’t watch the Soweto derby

Wits beat Chippa United on Monday evening to reach the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, and are also very much in the Absa Premiership title race with Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns – the Clever Boys next face SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Hunt’s side currently trail league leaders Chiefs by 11 points, with two games in hand on Amakhosi.

“Who plays in the derby?” said Hunt, when asked what result on Saturday between Pirates and Chiefs will suit his team.

“Oh, I thought it was SuperSport and Wits, we play SuperSport so a good result will be for us to win! The derby is for caviar, crayfish and sandwiches, that is what it has become,” joked Hunt, in reference presumably to fancy catering that goes on at FNB Stadium on the day.

“I won’t even watch it, we’ll be out at Mbombela,” he added, though Wits’ game kicks off well after the Soweto derby will have ended.

Hunt, meanwhile, was not content with his side’s display against Chippa, even though first half goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo and Phathutshedzo Nange gave them a comfortable win over the Chilli Boys. He believed his side played better in their two previous games at home, a league defeat to Maritzburg United and a 2-2 draw with Highlands Park.

“I was not happy with that tonight,” said the Wits coach.

“I was happy with the performance against Highlands and against Maritzburg. (The game management) at times could have been better, but right now, we’re through and that’s all you really worry about.”

