Wits stroll into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

It finished 2-0 in this all-Absa Premiership cup tie, with goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo and Phathutshedzo Nange, but it could easily have been a larger margin of victory as Chippa barely raised a threat to the Clever Boys goal for the whole match.

Gavin Hunt changed to a back three for this game, with Buhle Mkwanazi, Hlatshwayo and Lorenzo Gordinho all in the side, while the Wits head coach handed a debut to Zimbabwean right wing back MacClive Phiri, signed in January.

Hunt kept faith in Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, meanwhile, and he did miss a free header in the 11th minute, but his night was cut short by injury in the 17th minute, Mxolisi Machupu joining the fray.

Midfielder Athini Jodwana got his second start in the Nedbank Cup for Chippa this season, and he had a great chance in the 13th minute, but a poor first touch allowed Brandon Petersen to gather in the Wits goal.

Hunt was an animated figure on the touchline, growing increasingly irritable with his side’s use of the ball in the attacking half. He calmed down, however, in the 28th minute as Hlatshwayo rose highest to power a header from a corner past Veli Mothwa at his near post.

And two minutes later, Wits doubled their lead, with a short corner worked to Nange, whose low shot was not the fiercest, but Mothwa could only help it into the net.

Norman Mapeza took off Diamond Thopola at half time, replacing him with Greg Damons, but it was Wits who continued to pile on the pressure.

Elias Pelembe’s vicious shot was tipped away by Mothwa, and Wits were then awarded a free kick on the edge of the box for handball, that might easily have been a penalty. Pelembe struck a shot low and Mothwa made a brilliant save, before plunging again to deny Terrence Dzvukumanja.

Nange then ought to have put Wits further ahead in the 63rd minute, but with the goal gaping, he somehow put his header wide.

