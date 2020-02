In the week leading up to the Nedbank Cup last-32 round of matches Vaal University of Technology coach Stanford Nkoane was beating his own drum at the prospect of advancing to the next round by slaying coach Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns. The coach believed his side could eliminate the second Absa Premiership side out of the competition after they beat Golden Arrows. However, Sundowns showed their superiority over the lower league side with 2-0 win. Kaizer Chiefs was another side which went into their match with Highlands Park confident they can reach the finals of the cup competition again this...

In the week leading up to the Nedbank Cup last-32 round of matches Vaal University of Technology coach Stanford Nkoane was beating his own drum at the prospect of advancing to the next round by slaying coach Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

The coach believed his side could eliminate the second Absa Premiership side out of the competition after they beat Golden Arrows.

However, Sundowns showed their superiority over the lower league side with 2-0 win.

Kaizer Chiefs was another side which went into their match with Highlands Park confident they can reach the finals of the cup competition again this season, after crashing out of the finals last season when Glad Africa side TS Galaxy scored a late goal from the penalty spot.

Amakhosi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune got the biggest pie of the humble after VUT and his team couldn’t go for seconds.

Chiefs fans were begging to have him back on the field after his goalkeeping brother Daniel Akpeyi had a disastrous outing against Maritzburg United in a league outing.

The Bafana Bafana shot stopper was overeager to impress coach Ernst Middendorp so he could get his number 1 jersey back, but ended up diving out of the 18 yard box during the penalty shootout.

There will be less talk and more action in the next round of fixture with the Soweto derby on the cards. Mosimane keeps winning and is highly cautious in his remarks before games, and it is never too late to take a leaf out of your neighbour’s book.

