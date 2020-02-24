PSL News 24.2.2020 04:46 pm

Maloka reveals how Baroka eliminated Hungry Lions in Nedbank Cup

Phakaaathi Reporter
Manuel Kambala of Baroka FC celebrates goal with team mate Evidence Makgopa of Baroka FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Baroka FC and Hungry Lions FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 23, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC midfielder Kgotso Maloka says Absa Motsepe League side made them sweat for the result in the Nedbank Cup last-32 game.

Baroka got their favourable result in the lottery of penalties with Hungry Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Maloka says his side walked away as victors on the day because they wanted it more than the other team.

Lions punched above their weight when they came up against Bagaga by scoring the first goal, only for the home side to find the equaliser. The visitors took the lead again but later allowed Baroka back into the game with the score level at the end of regular time, needing penalties to settle the score.

“We were the lucky team on the day,” Maloka told Phakaaathi.

“They had the lead for most of the match and we had to chase them for the result. We equalised but we had to chase the game.

“We wanted it more in the second half and prove we played in the top league. The coach told us to keep the ball more. And Lions were not pushing us into the corner as they did in the first half.”

