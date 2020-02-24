MLS side shows interest in Chiefs defender

Cardoso revealed there is an offer for his services in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America.

The 31-year-old says he has been talking to former Bafana Bafana international Bradley Carnell about a possible move to the US.

“This is a club that I’ve been with for the last five seasons and I’m happy here, and I’m glad that they’ve extended my stay,” Cardoso told the media.

“It just shows that they have faith in me, and I want to continue working hard to bring trophies back to Naturena.

“[The interest] was pretty strong. I’ve worked with Bradley Carnell before and obviously you know he’s in America at the moment. So, he’s been speaking to my stand-in agent Stanton Fredericks, who will have more information if you need,” continued Cardoso.

