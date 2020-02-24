PSL News 24.2.2020 03:16 pm

MLS side shows interest in Chiefs defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
MLS side shows interest in Chiefs defender

Daniel Cardoso during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Day at Chiefs Village (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso wants to make history with Amakhosi but has an option to move overseas.

Cardoso revealed there is an offer for his services in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America.

The 31-year-old says he has been talking to former Bafana Bafana international Bradley Carnell about a possible move to the US.

“This is a club that I’ve been with for the last five seasons and I’m happy here, and I’m glad that they’ve extended my stay,” Cardoso told the media.

“It just shows that they have faith in me, and I want to continue working hard to bring trophies back to Naturena.

“[The interest] was pretty strong. I’ve worked with Bradley Carnell before and obviously you know he’s in America at the moment. So, he’s been speaking to my stand-in agent Stanton Fredericks, who will have more information if you need,” continued Cardoso.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Let’s see who the clever German is in Soweto derby – Pitso 26.2.2020
Win against Chiefs will make things interesting for Downs – Davids 26.2.2020
Length disagreement holding Maluleka contract extension at Chiefs – report 26.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 