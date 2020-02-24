PSL News 24.2.2020 02:28 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates announce Jet store partnership

Orlando Pirates team photo (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates fans have received a late Christmas present from the club after they partnered with popular retail store Jet.

Pirates have announced the club will start selling a clothing range through the store.

The Jet has launched a Pirates family clothing line which will be available in all their store in the country.

Pirates were looking to give their fans affordable official club merchandise as replica jerseys are not cheap.

The club makes the announcement on the week leading up to the Soweto Derby clash with crosstown rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

“You were asking for it, we heard you, raising your hands. New official Orlando Pirates merchandise at very affordable prices. Men, ladies, boys, girls and babies, on sale at Pirates shop and all Jet stores nationwide. Get ready for the Soweto Derby,” read a tweet from Pirates’ brand and sponsorship manager, Joseph Bertrand.


