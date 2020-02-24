Highlands star reacts to beating Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

Shalulile hopes to take the momentum of scoring against Amakhosi into league games.

The striker is confident he can contribute more than ten goals this season for the Lions of the North as he has stopped putting himself under pressure.

“But I kept on going and believed that things will fall into place, and at the right time. My form is back now because I stopped putting too much pressure on myself,” Shalulile told SunSport.

“All the club’s weight was on my shoulders. My man-of-the-match accolades are a result of my hard work.

“I want to help the team to win matches first and if I score more goals than the other strikers it will be a big bonus for me. My target is to finish the season with 15 goals.”

