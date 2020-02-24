PSL News 24.2.2020 01:28 pm

Highlands star reacts to beating Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

Phakaaathi Reporter
Highlands star reacts to beating Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

Peter Shalulile of of Highlands Park celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile says he can’t describe the excitement of dumping Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup.

Shalulile hopes to take the momentum of scoring against Amakhosi into league games.

The striker is confident he can contribute more than ten goals this season for the Lions of the North as he has stopped putting himself under pressure.

“But I kept on going and believed that things will fall into place, and at the right time. My form is back now because I stopped putting too much pressure on myself,” Shalulile told SunSport.

“All the club’s weight was on my shoulders. My man-of-the-match accolades are a result of my hard work.

“I want to help the team to win matches first and if I score more goals than the other strikers it will be a big bonus for me. My target is to finish the season with 15 goals.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates announce Jet store partnership 24.2.2020
Tshabalala close to Europe move 24.2.2020
Sundowns march on to Cup quarters after win against VUT 23.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre

Proteas Rabada and co shine at the death as gutsy Proteas level T20 series

Things to do Askari Lodge: Get up close and personal with the Big 5

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 