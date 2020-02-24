WATCH: Frustrated fan tries to run over referee

A game between Luka Ball Controllers and Polokwane City Rovers in an ABC Motsepe League game saw a BMW X5 sprint on to the field to stop the match.

The game didn’t play to 90 minutes as both teams feared the unruly fan would interrupt the game.

Ball Controllers scored first and City Rovers got an equaliser. The problem started when Rovers scored a leading goal which some fans didn’t approve of. The Ball Controllers’ fans reportedly got into his car and drove on to the field.

With the game at 2-1, the referee had to keep looking over his shoulder to see if the fan was trying to drive on the field or not.

“Each time the game was set to restart he threatened to go on to the field against. It spoiled the game because be kept trying to drive the car towards the City Rovers bench,” said a Phakaaathi source who was at the stadium.

“He wanted to hit the referee, that is who he was targeting, he turned his attention to the Rover bench in frustration because the referee made his way off the field as he feared he would be run over by the fan.”

Apparently he wanted to run over the referee ????. TF?! #ABCMotsepe pic.twitter.com/dqjUCUyIHv — Dineo Daisy Diphoko. (@DaisyDiphoko) February 23, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.