Tshabalala close to Europe move

Tshabalala has been in South Africa as a free agent after leaving Turkish club BB Erzurumspor at the end of the 2018/19 season.

According to Tshabalala’s agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, the 35-year-old could join a European next week.

“There’s something I’m working on now. Unfortunately, we had a huge set back in January and I didn’t want to talk about it in the media because he’s a huge player,” Mahlakgane told Daily Sun.

“So, you can’t keep on going to the media on things that are not happening because it creates anxiety for his fans.

“So, there’s something that is happening. I think if you can give me another week or so I think we should be done and dusted about where he’s going,” he added.

“I’m working on something internationally, not locally. He still wants to play for another season or two.”

