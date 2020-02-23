Nedbank Cup News 23.2.2020 03:28 pm

Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Vaal University of Technology

Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns take on minnows Vaal University of Technology in a Nedbank Cup last 16 match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Vaal University of Technology

– 83′ corner kick for VUT

– 80′ Hlongwane’s header goes over the crossbar

– 76′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Tema

– 71′ GOAAAL! Mahlambi doubles Sundowns’ lead with a tap in!

– 69′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 68′ Substitution for Sundowns: Meza makes way for Phakamani Mahlambi

– 67′ corner kick for VUT

– 66′ free kick for VUT

– 64′ Substitution for VUT: Thato Nkoe comes on for Mgidi

– 62′ corner kick for VUT

– 59′ Substitution for Sundowns: Makgalwa makes way for Aubrey Ngoma

– 56′ Hlongwane shoots over the crossbar from the penalty spot

– 55′ Penalty for VUT

– 54′ GOAAAL! Arendse puts Sundowns in the lead with a header!

– 51′ Maboe’s header is saved by Naane

– 48′ chance for Sundowns! But it’s cleared away for a corner kick by VUT

– 46′ corner kick and it leads to another one

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Vaal University of Technology

– 44′ Makgalwa’s shot is saved by Naane

– 39′ Soumahoro’s header goes wide of goals

– 38′ another corner kick for Sundowns

– 34′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 31′ Mkhulise’s shot is saved by Naane

– 26′ free kick for VUT from a promising position

– 22′ Seabi shoots wide from close range

– 21′ VUT appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play

– the game is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Lukhubeni, Lakay, Soumahoro, Arendse, Seabi, Makgalwa, Mabunda, Mkhulise, Maboe, Meza
Vaal University of Technology XI: Naane, Mokondo, Tema, Lekalakala, Sibisi, Mawelewele, Mampa, Bodiba, Chesane, Hlongwane, Mgidi

