Middendorp rues luck as Kaizer Chiefs bow out

The two sides drew 1-1 after extra time, and after Khama Billiat’s spot kick in the shoot-out struck the post, Musa Nyatama rifled home to give the Lions of the North a 5-4 win on penalties and a place in the quarterfinals.

“The shoot-out in the end, not to qualify it was a bit of a situation where the team that had a bit more luck and was a bit tougher made it,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“It was difficult regarding the field,” he added, and the pitch at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa was certainly badly affected by rain.

“There were a lot of precision moments, where we missed the ball (playing it) too long, or not really into the direction of our players. That is not to stand here and look for excuses, but part of this afternoon was a bit like roulette. Unfortunately we haven’t made it (through) but we have to compliment our opponent.”

Middendorp also explained why he took new Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu and veteran attacker Bernard Parker off at half time, replacing them with George Maluleka and Dumisani Zuma.

“I think Akumu had, in the first 45 minutes, a bit of miscommunication, it was not as we wanted to see it, and George is good at complementing Willard (Katsande) in the centre … Zuma is a player who can win when one-against-one, and give us something … but … you need to (be able to) see the field to do dribbling and combination passing.”

