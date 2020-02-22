Nedbank Cup News 22.2.2020 03:04 pm

Live report: Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

Erick Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs (hiden) celebrates goal with teammates Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Samir Nurkovic (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

A place in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup is up for grabs when Kaizer Chiefs visit Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium this afternoon.

– 69′ Substitution for Highlands: Musa Nyatama comes on for Mokoena

– 65′ offside call goes against Highlands

– 62′ OWN GOAAAL! Motsepe puts the ball into his own net with a header!

– 59′ corner kick for Highands

– 57′ GOAAAL! Shalulile puts Highlands in the lead with a tap in!

– 52′ chance for Chiefs! But Mbatha failed to connect with the ball

– 50′ the rain coming down hard at Makhulong Stadium

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– Double substitution for Chiefs: Akumu and Parker make way for George Maluleka and Dumisani Zuma respectively

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Highlands Park 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 1 minute off added time to be played

– 45′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 42′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 39′ free kick for Highlands from a promising position

– 37′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 34′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 30′ free kick for Chiefs from a good scoring position

– 18′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 14′ free kick for Chiefs, but it’s cleared by Highlands

– 7′ Shalulile is through on goals, but Khune pulls a good save to deny

– 2′ early set piece for Highlands and Mokoena comes close to opening the scoreline for Highlands, but his shot goes narrowly wide of goals

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Highlands Park: Heugh, Mokoena, Mbhele, Fransman, Banda, Mzava, Rae, Mogaila, Shalulile, Mbatha, Motsepe.Kaizer Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Sasman, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Agay, Katsande, Parker, Billiat, Manyama, Nurkovic

Amakhosi edged Royal Eagles 1-0 in the first round to move to the second round of the Nedbank Cup.

The Lions of the North reached this stage of the tournament after beating Uthongathi 2-0 in the last 32 round.

