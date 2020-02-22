Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

– It’s all over! Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup after going down 5-4 on penalties to Highlands Park!

– Nyatama for Highlands. SCORES

– Billiat for Chiefs. MISSES

– Fransman for Highlands. SCORES

– Katsande for Chiefs. SCORES

– Shalulile for Highlands. SCORES

– Maluleka for Chiefs. MISSES

– Ramagalela for Highlands. MISSES

– Manyama for Chiefs. SCORES

– Mbatha for Highlands. SCORES

– Mathoho for Chiefs. SCORES

– Mzava for Highlands. SCORES

– Cardoso for Chiefs. SCORES

– It’s 1-1 after 120 minutes of football. Penalties will decide the outcome of the game

– 28′ chance for Highlands! But Shalulile fails to connect with the ball

– 24′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 24′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position

– 23′ Nyatama’s shot is saved by Khune

– 16′ offside call goes against Highlands

– second half of extra time is underway

Half-time of extra time: Highlands Park 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 15′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 13′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 11′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 3′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 2′ free kick for Chiefs and it turns into a corner kick

Full-time score: Highlands Park 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs. We’re going into extra time at Makhulong Stadium

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 88′ free kick for Chiefs and Mathoho sends his header away from goals from it

– 85′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Banda

– 81′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Mzava

– 80′ corner kick for Highlands

– 78′ referee stops play for Heugh to receive medical attention

– 75′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee gives a corner kick instead

– 74′ Substitution for Highlands: Mogaila makes way for Rodney Ramagalela

strong>- 70′ Mathoho’s header goes narrowly wide of goals

– 69′ Substitution for Highlands: Musa Nyatama comes on for Mokoena

– 65′ offside call goes against Highlands

– 62′ OWN GOAAAL! Motsepe puts the ball into his own net with a header!

– 59′ corner kick for Highands

– 57′ GOAAAL! Shalulile puts Highlands in the lead with a tap in!

– 52′ chance for Chiefs! But Mbatha failed to connect with the ball

– 50′ the rain coming down hard at Makhulong Stadium

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– Double substitution for Chiefs: Akumu and Parker make way for George Maluleka and Dumisani Zuma respectively

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Highlands Park 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 1 minute off added time to be played

– 45′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 42′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 39′ free kick for Highlands from a promising position

– 37′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 34′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 30′ free kick for Chiefs from a good scoring position

– 18′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 14′ free kick for Chiefs, but it’s cleared by Highlands

– 7′ Shalulile is through on goals, but Khune pulls a good save to deny

– 2′ early set piece for Highlands and Mokoena comes close to opening the scoreline for Highlands, but his shot goes narrowly wide of goals

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Highlands Park: Heugh, Mokoena, Mbhele, Fransman, Banda, Mzava, Rae, Mogaila, Shalulile, Mbatha, Motsepe.Kaizer Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Sasman, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Agay, Katsande, Parker, Billiat, Manyama, Nurkovic

Amakhosi edged Royal Eagles 1-0 in the first round to move to the second round of the Nedbank Cup.

The Lions of the North reached this stage of the tournament after beating Uthongathi 2-0 in the last 32 round.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.