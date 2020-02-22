Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs – our predictions

Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and Khaya Ndubane give their views on who will win the Soweto derby, and why.

Why Highlands will win (Jonty Mark)

Highlands Park have found some mojo again after a rather sloppy start to the year saw speculation swirling around Owen Da Gama’s future. The club quickly moved to dismiss any suggestion that Da Gama was on his way out, and his side have certainly performed well overall this season, reaching the MTN8 final, and on target for another top eight finish in the league. Highlands ran Chiefs very close in their opening Absa Premiership game of the season at Makhulong Stadium, at one stage leading 2-1 before ultimately going down 3-2 to a shot from Erick Mathoho that took a wicked deflection. But Chiefs have not quite been as effective this year as they were before Christmas, with the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns closing in on Amakhosi at the top of the Premiership. Owen Da Gama’s hard-running, physical side will certainly give Middendorp’s men a stern test in Tembisa on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup last 16, in front of what is set to be a vociferous sold-out stadium. The Lions of the North have only lost a total of three games that they have played at home in all competitions this season, winning five of their last six matches on their own match, the anomaly being a 4-1 defeat by Stellenbosch FC. They will certainly match Chiefs for energy, and Peter Shalulile is in fine form up front right now, running the Wits defence ragged in a 2-2 draw in midweek. Against a Chiefs side that is starting to wobble, I predict a 2-1 win for Highlands Park, with Shalulile grabbing at least one goal.

Why Chiefs will win (Khaya Ndubane)

Following last week’s defeat to Maritzburg, Chiefs players come into this game knowing that they need to redeem themselves and to regain the fans’ faith in them, so I think they’ll come out with guns blazing. Amakhosi have already done the business against Highlands in the league and I see them beating the Lions of the North this afternoon. Mthobi Mvala is always a threat for Highlands and his absence in today’s match will compromise their attack. Granted, they do have Peter Shalulile upfront, but Mvala is normally the one who supplies Shalulile. On the other side, CBN (Castro, Billiat and Nurkovic) will be looking regain the deadly partnership that took Amakhosi to the summit of the league standings and this is a perfect platform for them to do that as a cup game it’s an all or nothing kind of game. I see Chiefs winning this one 3-1.

