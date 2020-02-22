Nedbank Cup News 22.2.2020 08:12 am

Black Leopards cruise into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Phakaaathi Reporter
Black Leopards cruise into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Themba Ndlovu. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Black Leopards are the first team in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Nedbank Cup, after beating Amavarara 2-0 at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday night.

Leopards’ goals came from Lesedi Kapinga and Themba Ndlovu inside the first half hour aginst the ABC Motsepe League side from the Eastern Cape.

Amavarara’s leading scorer in the ABC Motsepe League Sihle Maso wasted a great chance to give the away side the lead early on, after a mistake from the Leopards defence saw him clean through, but his shot was saved by Rotshidzwa Muleka

Kapinga then pounced on a mistake from the away defence to slam a shot into the top corner in the 9th minute, and Ndlovu latched onto a fine pass from Kapinga in the 26th minute, thumping a shot past Khanya Mini in the Amavarara goal to double Lidoda Duvha’s lead.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Can Khune persuade Middendorp he should play against Pirates? 21.2.2020
Tyson – teams are starting to figure Kaizer Chiefs out 21.2.2020
Pitso is taking no chances with VUT 21.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 