Black Leopards cruise into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Leopards’ goals came from Lesedi Kapinga and Themba Ndlovu inside the first half hour aginst the ABC Motsepe League side from the Eastern Cape.

Amavarara’s leading scorer in the ABC Motsepe League Sihle Maso wasted a great chance to give the away side the lead early on, after a mistake from the Leopards defence saw him clean through, but his shot was saved by Rotshidzwa Muleka

Kapinga then pounced on a mistake from the away defence to slam a shot into the top corner in the 9th minute, and Ndlovu latched onto a fine pass from Kapinga in the 26th minute, thumping a shot past Khanya Mini in the Amavarara goal to double Lidoda Duvha’s lead.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.