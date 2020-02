A first proper test for Itumeleng Khune looms Ernst Middendorp has indicated that Itumeleng Khune will start in goal for Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup last 32 match at Highlands Park, but that Daniel Akpeyi will get his place back in the side when Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in a vital Absa Premiership Soweto derby on February 29. Some Chiefs fans have been calling for Khune to be restored to the Amakhosi side on a regular basis, after a mistake from Akpeyi helped Maritzburg United inflict on Chiefs only a third league defeat of the season last Saturday....

Ernst Middendorp has indicated that Itumeleng Khune will start in goal for Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup last 32 match at Highlands Park, but that Daniel Akpeyi will get his place back in the side when Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in a vital Absa Premiership Soweto derby on February 29.

Some Chiefs fans have been calling for Khune to be restored to the Amakhosi side on a regular basis, after a mistake from Akpeyi helped Maritzburg United inflict on Chiefs only a third league defeat of the season last Saturday. And those calls are only likely to get louder if Khune performs well against the Lions of the North at the Makhulong Stadium.

Khune made his return to the Chiefs team in the Nedbank Cup last 32 against Royal Eagles and some of his world class distribution was on show, but in truth, the 32 year-old could have spent much of the match sitting on the sidelines smoking a cigar, so ineffective were Eagles in attack. There remain doubts over the former Bafana Bafana captain’s fitness, but he has a chance here to show that he is back in shape, with Highlands likely to pose far more of a threat. If Khune is the star of the show, Middendorp might just change his tune ahead of a massive game against the Buccaneers.

Will VUT get “Powerlined?”

Mamelodi Sundowns hold the record scoreline for a match in Premier Soccer League competitions, beating Powerlines an absurd 24-0 in the 2012 Nedbank Cup in Kimberley.

On Sunday they play Vaal University of Technology (VUT), another fourth-tier South African team, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, and Pitso Mosimane’s side are heavy favourites to inflict a heavy defeat on VUT, even if Stanley Nkoane’s side did stun Golden Arrows on penalties in the last 32. Nkoane is not short on confidence, suggesting this week that his side could win the Caf Champions League if, like Sundowns, they were given a chance to play in it.

But Sundowns are a different prospect to Arrows, a side whose reserve team could well challenge for the Absa Premiership title, if given the chance, and their wealth of talent, backed by their billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe, should be way too much for their opponents, even if Mosimane plays a second string team.

Chippa could upset Wits in Johannesburg

Chippa United reached the semifinals of the 2019 Nedbank Cup, losing 4-2 to Kaizer Chiefs despite leading 2-1 with 20 minutes on the clock. The Chilli Boys did this despite being embroiled in a relegation battle, eventually surviving the drop by just three points. Chippa find themselves in a similar position on the table in the new campaign, just two points clear of bottom side AmaZulu, but did comfortably knock holders TS Galaxy out of the Nedbank Cup in the last 32.

Wits will be favourites to beat them on Monday, but have a home record that has not made good reading for Clever Boys fans for a couple of seasons now. Wits have won just three domestic games in league and cup at Bidvest Stadium all season, and were beaten on penalties by Chippa United in last year’s quarterfinals, following an extraordinary 4-4 draw at the end of extra time.

If Wits are not careful, they could suffer a similar fate on Monday, with all the good work done against Orlando Pirates in the last 32 gone to waste.

