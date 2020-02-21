Pirates need players like me – Sono

Sono slammed the current generation of players for being one dimensional and predictable.

The football legend says Pirates need to look at how he played and sign players with similar qualities.

“I am impressed by Gabadinho Mhango from Pirates. I like how he scores goals. He knows how to strike them,” Sono was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“But my worry is the players nowadays are only good at one thing. If a player is a midfielder that’s all he does [play in the middle]. In my time I did everything myself, from scoring goals to creating them, creating spaces and dribbling I did all of that with ease.

“That is the type of player that Pirates need. Players, who will carry the team even when it is difficult. I don’t know why these boys don’t do everything themselves. But it could be because the food we ate made us strong and the food they eat makes them soft.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.