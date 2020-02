Khaya Ndubane hosts Phakaaathi writer, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they preview this weekend’s Nedbank Cup last-16 fixtures.

Amakhosi visit Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium, while the Brazilians host Vaal Univeristy of Technology on Sunday.

After defeating Golden Arrows, Vaal University of Technology marches on confidently to face Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns as the chase for the Nedbank Cup continues.

