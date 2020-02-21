Tyson – teams are starting to figure Kaizer Chiefs out

The Bidvest Wits captain knows his Clever Boys team, even though they trail Chiefs by 11 points, with just two games in hand, still have to play Amakhosi twice this season in the Absa Premiership

Orlando Pirates are pushing hard at Chiefs, with the Soweto derby the next league game for those two teams, as are Mamelodi Sundowns, who moved within four points of Ernst Middendorp’s side with a win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs have already lost to SuperSport United and Maritzburg United in the league this year, after only losing one before Christmas.

“What you need in the PSL is to make sure it is exciting … we have seen that most of the teams can see now where the threat of Chiefs is. They are a threat at set pieces, but we are also good at set pieces, and they have to come here, and we have to go to them. We also still have to go to Pirates.

“Sundowns are also there, like Pitso says Gavin (Hunt) has to do something!” said Hlatshwayo, in reference to his own head coach.

When pressed on Chiefs and whether they had been worked out, Hlatshwayo added: “Yes, teams are closing the supply. You think the supply comes from the wingers, but they are actually tucking inside and it comes from the wing backs.

“Reeve (Frosler) can play right wing, right back and put in a good cross. When you look at it you think (Samir) Nurkovic is a striker but he is actually a left winger and making his runs late There is space between the wing back and the centre back, that is the space they are looking for and we have to prepare. It is probably why I have been moved to right back to deal with that situation,” added Hlatshwayo, on his recent positional switch.

Wits will play Chippa United on Monday evening in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, before their league campaign resumes at SuperSport United on February 29.

