PSL News 21.2.2020 12:40 pm

Chiefs legend warns against praising individuals for Amakhosi’s good run

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Chiefs legend warns against praising individuals for Amakhosi’s good run

Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with Samir Nurkovic, Bernard Parker, Yagan Sasman and Lebohang Manyama during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Absalom “Scara” Thindwa says the efforts of the team, not individuals, have lifted Kaizer Chiefs to the summit of the Absa Premiership log.

Thindwa doesn’t want to single out one player who should be credited for Chiefs’ revival, saying the team is made up of a number of players who each bring their flair to the success of the Glamour Boys.

 

“I tend to look at the team, I stay away from looking at individuals. Unless the team does well chances are the team won’t win. When you look at individuals in a team then you need to have players like Messi and Khune for instance but it has to be the team. If the team works together and they do it properly the team will win.

 

“The players have been focused. They have been disciplined, you can see their minds are pointing in one direction. That’s why I think they are strong.” 

 

The former striker was cautious not to declare Chiefs as the league title favourites, but added that Amakhosi had the edge.

 

“Consistency is required in this situation, they need players with experience who are used to playing under a lot of pressure. If Chiefs have that they can finish strong.

 

“Sundowns have that advantage because they have won the league a number of times in recent seasons and their players are used to the pressure but their disadvantage is that they are still playing in Africa and might have to juggle the two (competitions).”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tyson – teams are starting to figure Kaizer Chiefs out 21.2.2020
Highlands target victory against ‘rested’ Chiefs  21.2.2020
Akpeyi upset with Kaizer Chiefs fans 21.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 