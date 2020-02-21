Chiefs legend warns against praising individuals for Amakhosi’s good run

Thindwa doesn’t want to single out one player who should be credited for Chiefs’ revival, saying the team is made up of a number of players who each bring their flair to the success of the Glamour Boys.

“I tend to look at the team, I stay away from looking at individuals. Unless the team does well chances are the team won’t win. When you look at individuals in a team then you need to have players like Messi and Khune for instance but it has to be the team. If the team works together and they do it properly the team will win.

“The players have been focused. They have been disciplined, you can see their minds are pointing in one direction. That’s why I think they are strong.”

The former striker was cautious not to declare Chiefs as the league title favourites, but added that Amakhosi had the edge.

“Consistency is required in this situation, they need players with experience who are used to playing under a lot of pressure. If Chiefs have that they can finish strong.

“Sundowns have that advantage because they have won the league a number of times in recent seasons and their players are used to the pressure but their disadvantage is that they are still playing in Africa and might have to juggle the two (competitions).”

