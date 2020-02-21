Pitso is taking no chances with VUT

But this time around, the former African Coach-of-the-Year went to have a look at amateur side Vaal University of Technology (VUT) when they played in an SAB League match, to see what they are made of.

“The fact that they came up to his stage means they are good. I went to watch them last week Sunday because I am so anxious to see how a team from the SAB League eliminated Golden Arrows. I think I got something out of that,” said Mosimane as his side will host VUT in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Sunday in Atteridgeville.

“Usually I don’t really go because I have got people who do that for me, fortunately, but with this one I had to go myself because it is a good story. It is a story that we also want to know about. I think this cup has got so many good stories. I wanted to see for myself what was happening, I did not want any scout to tell me because he would say ‘coach they are not at your level’. Of course, in terms of stature they are not on our level but the moment you take it like that you are disrespecting the opponent. Are we that arrogant to not respect our opponents?” he added.

Mosimane, in his address to the media, took a rather sentimental approach in recalling the times when he played in this tournament under a different guise, and how it brings so much hope to the young amateur players.

“I also played for a team back in the day and at that time it was not called the Nedbank Cup, it was called something else.

“We played Orlando Pirates and we lost 8-1. So I know what it means for these VUT players. They have got absolutely nothing to lose if they go for it.

“It is a very beautiful story,” added the Sundowns mentor.

