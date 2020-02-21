Nedbank Cup News 21.2.2020 11:10 am

Highlands target victory against ‘rested’ Chiefs 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Highlands Park assistant coach Alan Freeze during the press conference at Nedbank Auditorium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park assistant coach Allan Freese says their aim is to be in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Freese was speaking ahead of their last 16 tie with Kaizer Chiefs at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions of the North assistant believes Chiefs might have a slight advantage going into this clash having rested during midweek while Highlands had to play League against Bidvest Wits which ended in a 2-2 draw.

“Look, we respect Chiefs okay. But we also think that in Cup games anything can happen. We will go into this game like we played last night (Wednesday) and go back to recover and plan for Chiefs differently. We played a game during the week and they didn’t play, so, they should have a better advantage than us. But on the field is 11 against 11,” said Freese.

“We had a good game against Wits, that’s why I’m saying they (Chiefs) might have advantage of having had a longer rest. But this is football, you play when you are required to play. There is also what we call a rotation of players nowadays so we will use that system as well. I just believe that we really going to give Chiefs a really good and at the end of the day we would like to be on the next draw.”

