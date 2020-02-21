PSL finds Sundowns star Sirino guilty of assault

Sundowns were also found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute.

In a statement, the PSL said sanctions would be finalised after submission of representations by the parties.

The PSL statement:

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has found Mamelodi Sundowns player Gaston Sirino guilty of assaulting SuperSport United players Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman during the MTN fixture on 18 September 2019.

The matter had been postponed a few times after requests from both Sirino and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC have similarly been found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute.

