Fiery VUT coach ready for battle against Sundowns

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Stanford Nkoane, coach of Vaal University of Technology during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Vaal University of Technology Press Conference at the PSL Offices (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Vaal University of Technology (VUT) coach Stanford Nkoane believes that his side is capable of causing an upset against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The sides are set to meet in a Nedbank Cup last 16 match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

“Football is football at the end of the day. We will both have 11 players on the pitch and will give it our best shot,” said Nkoane.

“We know that Sundowns are the champions of the Premiership and were also African champions [in 2016]. We are not in denial but what I am saying is that we will focus more on what we can do.

“If we think about all their accomplishments and quality then we will start to fear them. There is no need for me to motivate my players. This game against Sundowns is motivation in itself.”

VUT booked their spot in the last 16 by beating Golden Arrows, while Sundowns overcame Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the first round.

